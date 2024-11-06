Rupee hits new low; yet second best performer among Asian currencies

The rupee fell by 0.20 per cent on Wednesday to settle at a new low of 84.28 per US dollar, marking the largest single-day drop in around five months since June 20 this year. However, it was the second-best performing Asian currency after the Hong Kong dollar. The rupee had closed at 84.11 per dollar on Tuesday.

The Thai baht and Japanese yen saw the most depreciation against the dollar, with declines of 1.92 per cent and 1.66 per cent, respectively.

The rupee’s fall came as Republican candidate Donald Trump won the 47th US presidency with a decisive victory, defying expectations and securing a greater number of votes than Kamala Harris in her previous three elections. Trump is expected to strengthen the dollar and push US yields higher, driven by anticipated populist measures that could increase borrowing, inflation, and yields. He has pledged to implement a 10 per cent tariff on imports from all countries and impose a 60 per cent duty on Chinese goods.

US Treasury yields surged to 4.48 per cent before stabilising at 4.44 per cent. Meanwhile, the dollar index climbed to 105.32 before retreating to 104.95.

“The rupee was trading in a narrow range for the past two years and was somewhat overvalued. But with the rising dollar index and depreciation in other Asian currencies, the rupee has been impacted too,” said Gopal Tripathi, head of treasury and capital markets at Jana Small Finance Bank.

In the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated by 1.04 per cent, while in the current calendar year, it has seen a 1.27 per cent decline.

“Foreign banks were on the buying side (of the dollar) since morning. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervened around the 84.25 per dollar level, which led to a brief retracement,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The next resistance is seen at 84.50 per dollar,” he added.

The market now awaits the US Federal Reserve Monetary Policy Committee meeting outcome on Thursday. The US rate-setting panel is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. The likelihood of a December rate cut has dropped to around 68 per cent, down from nearly 80 per cent the previous day, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Domestically, the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee is expected to start cutting the repo rate only in the next financial year.

“Let’s see if the US cuts rates tomorrow after the significant rise in yields from 3.65% to 4.48%. The US economy has performed well recently and is expected to continue on a positive trajectory,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

Market participants expect the rupee to trade between Rs 84.10 and Rs 84.40 per dollar on Thursday, with the RBI likely allowing gradual depreciation while aiming to avoid excessive volatility.