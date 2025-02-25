Rupee sees steepest single-day fall in 3 weeks as forward contracts mature

The rupee recorded its steepest single-day decline in more than three weeks—since February 3—as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) settled around $5 billion-$6 billion in offshore forward contracts that were set to expire on Tuesday, said dealers.

The rupee depreciated by around 50 paisa, or 0.58 per cent, to settle at 87.21 against the dollar, compared to the previous close of 86.71 per dollar. The rupee has depreciated by 4.31 per cent in the current financial year so far. In the current calendar year, the domestic currency has witnessed 1.81 per cent depreciation against the greenback.

“There were expiries happening in the Non-Deliverable Forward (NDF) market, which pushed the rupee weak. The expiry was around $5 billion-$6 billion. Futures expiry was around $2.6 billion, rest was NDF,” said Abhishek Goenka, chief executive officer, IFA Global.

The Indian unit was stable in the past three weeks, that is, since heavy intervention by the RBI on February 10-11, when it sold about $12 billion to $14 billion in the spot market.

“The RBI could have intervened but they didn’t. Stop losses got triggered, and the rupee weakened further because the dollar was not that strong globally, except in India,” said Goenka.

The rupee was the worst-performing Asian currency on Tuesday after the Thai baht, which depreciated by 0.60 per cent against the dollar. The rupee has depreciated by 0.68 per cent against the dollar in February so far.

According to the latest data by the RBI, the central bank’s net short position in the forward market stood at $67.9 billion by the end of December. In October, the central bank’s position in the forward book ballooned to around $49 billion, up from $15 billion in the previous month, and then further to $59 billion in November. By January-end, it was expected to further swell to $80 billion-$85 billion.

Also Read

Market participants said that the RBI did not intervene in the spot market, which contributed to further pressure on the local currency.

“The RBI did not roll over the contracts that were maturing today (Tuesday), and they also did not come to the spot,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “There was demand for dollars from importers. There are expectations that the RBI will accept the upcoming contracts as well, which is leading to hedging too,” he added.

The RBI will conduct a $10 billion buy/sell swap for a tenure of three years on February 28. This will be the second swap auction by the central bank, after it infused $5 billion via a six-month swap on January 31.

The dollar index rose by 0.04 per cent to 106.64. It measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies. The dollar index climbed after Donald Trump reaffirmed his plans to impose tariffs on Mexico and Canada.

Market participants said that the rupee is expected to trade with a depreciation bias as the dollar index continues to strengthen and foreign investors continue to pull out of domestic markets.