Rupee weakens on safe-haven demand; fall in crude prices caps losses

The rupee depreciated on Monday as a tense West Asia triggered demand for safe haven for the US dollar. The local currency fell up to 86.86 per dollar in the early trade, however, the fall in crude oil prices later in the day capped losses.

The Indian currency settled at 86.75 per dollar, against the previous close of 86.59 per dollar.

“We opened with a gap as expected tracking crude and dollar index,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The crude came down later which led to some recovery,” he added.

Brent crude oil prices rose to $81.40 per barrel earlier in the day, against $76 per barrel on Friday. However, it fell to $77.4 per barrel by the end of the trading hours.