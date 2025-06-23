Home / Economy / News / India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

India's outward FDI declines to $2.83 billion in May, shows RBI data

India's outbound FDI declined in May as equity and guarantees fell sharply while debt commitments surged compared to last year and the previous month

FDI, INVESTMENT, investment, foreign investment, foreign direct investment, FPI, dollar inflow, GROWTH, MARKETS, FUNDS, SHARES, DEMAND, GROWTH, mutual fund, fund, stocks
Guarantees for overseas units declined to $623.53 million in May 2025, from $1.80 billion a year ago and $2.95 billion in April 2025, RBI data showed.
Abhijit Lele New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s outward foreign direct investment (FDI) commitments declined to $2.83 billion in May 2025, from $3.09 billion in May 2024. Sequentially, the fall was steeper, from $5.98 billion in April 2025, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
Outbound FDI, expressed as a financial commitment, comprises three components: equity, loans and guarantees.
 
Equity commitments fell to $929.9 million in May 2025, compared with $1.02 billion a year ago and $1.94 billion in April 2025.
 
Debt commitments rose multifold to $1.27 billion in May 2025, from $261.08 million in May 2024. They were also higher than the $1.08 billion recorded in April 2025.
 
Guarantees for overseas units declined to $623.53 million in May 2025, from $1.80 billion a year ago and $2.95 billion in April 2025, RBI data showed.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

NSO to launch household income survey from Feb 2026: Statistics minister

SECI floats green ammonia tender to decarbonise fertiliser production

Private sector business activity rises to 14-month high in June: PMI data

UP, Gujarat, Maharashtra to lead ₹10.2 trn state capex push in FY26: Report

Premium

Oil, gold prices set to flare up as US strikes Iran's nuclear sites

Topics :Reserve Bank of Indiaforeign direct investmentsForeign Direct Investment FDIIndian Economy

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story