SC suggests excluding farmers burning stubble from MSP structure

The Supreme Court on Tuesday suggested excluding farmers burning their stubble from the purview of the minimum support price (MSP) infrastructure to discourage them from burning stubble in Punjab and other states around Delhi.

"Why should any purchase be made under the minimum support price system from people violating the orders and lighting fires, regardless of how this affects the people, the children? The stick must also follow the carrot. Why should people who, despite all observations of the court, despite counselling, continue violating the law be allowed to benefit monetarily? People who have been identified as having lit fires should not be allowed to sell their products under this system. There should be something that pinches. It's not about one state or the other, or the union. Let's not get politics into this," the bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia observed.

The court was hearing a batch of pleas raising concerns over the deteriorating air quality in the capital. It had on November 7 directed the Governments of Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi to take steps to immediately stop stubble burning by farmers in the States. The court has asked the chief secretaries of these states to meet on November 8 and submit a report by November 10. The court said that the responsibility of preventing crop burning will be on the local station house officers, chief secretaries, and the directors general of police of these states.

Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh on Tuesday took the court through the steps taken by the Punjab government to tackle the issue.

"We have collected about two crore rupees as environmental damages from farmers who are still violating the orders. We have created 618 red entries which debars farmers from taking benefits in their jamabandis. Almost 1000 FIRs have been lodged. As of yesterday, there is a protest on the roads...They are blocking people from accessing the fields to put out the fires. This is a law and order situation and we are dealing with it. We are going and extinguishing fires, even at midnight. As of yesterday, six districts in the state went completely fire-free," Singh said.

Justice Dhulia then suggested disallowing farmers who have been burning their stubble from growing rice. "It's a suggestion. Because the MSP policy cannot be done away with. It's a sensitive issue. You can only pick persons, but you cannot do it as a policy perhaps."

Justice Dhulia, however, added, "The farmer is being made a villain. And he is not being heard. He must have some reasons for burning the stubble..."

Attorney-General R Venkataramani also concurred with this view, saying that minimum support price policy was a complex issue.

"What concerns me is that the land in Punjab is becoming arid slowly because the water table is getting depleted. If the land runs dry, everything else will get affected..You cannot say rice will continue to grow, the land will continue to run dry, and no water will be left there because the MSP aspect is complex...because you do not want to displease some groups of people. Bluntly, the state government and the union government must forget the politics of it and apply their minds to see how to stop paddy cultivation. If the blame game continues..."

At this point, Amicus Curiae Aparajita Singh said, "Delhi will continue to suffer. Nothing is complex, Your Lordships. If they want to do it, they will do it."

The amicus curiae asked whether the Punjab government had established custom hiring centres (CHC). CHCs supply farm implements to small, marginal, and poor farmers at subsidised rates on hire.

“Learned amicus curiae has flagged the issue arising out of a 2019 order directing custom hiring centres to be constituted to facilitate the availability of machines for marginal farmers. It is submitted that this has been implemented in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, but there is no data placed on record by the State of Punjab on this behalf,” the bench said.

The court said that Punjab should take a cue from the endeavours made by Haryana in regard to financial incentives that are set out in the central government's report.

"Persons concerned must put their heads together to see how to encourage a switch over to alternative crops,” the court said.