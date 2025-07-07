Sebi to upgrade surveillance against derivatives manipulation: Chairman

Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Monday said that the markets regulator is upgrading its surveillance to examine cases of derivatives manipulation. His remark comes days after Sebi found New York-based hedge fund Jane Street was manipulating stock indexes.

Earlier, Sebi had banned New York-based Jane Street and its group companies from the domestic market for allegedly manipulating the Nifty Bank index. Pandey had warned on Saturday that market manipulations, such as those allegedly committed by Jane Street, will not be tolerated. What is Jane Street?

Jane Street employs over 3,000 people across five offices located in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The firm trades stocks from 45 countries. According to Sebi’s order, between January 2023 and March 2025, four related entities earned a combined profit of $5 billion through equity options trading in India.

Why is Jane Street in the news?

Sebi stated that Jane Street, as a group, initially purchased large amounts of banking stocks and futures, causing a temporary rise in the banking index. Subsequently, they sold substantial quantities of the same stocks and futures. This significant buying activity influenced retail investors to invest, resulting in market manipulation, according to Sebi. The rise in derivatives trading, which has also been driven by retail investors, has prompted the market regulator to limit the number of contract expiries and increase lot sizes to make such trades more expensive. According to the Futures Industry Association, India is the largest derivatives market worldwide, representing almost 60 per cent of the 7.3 billion equity derivatives traded globally in April.

"There may not be many more such cases," said Pandey, as quoted by news agency Reuters.