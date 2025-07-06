Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Jane Street fallout: High-frequency trading, quant firms under lens

Jane Street fallout: High-frequency trading, quant firms under lens

Sebi aims to stay proactive as firms expand in India

Jane Street Sebi case, Sebi trading surveillance, high-frequency trading India, quant firms India, Sebi index manipulation, Sebi derivatives regulation, algorithmic trading scrutiny, Bank Nifty manipulation, Jane Street India probe, intraday index ma
premium

Sebi’s internal committee, aided by advanced systems, identified these patterns and sought Jane Street’s response as early as August 2024

Khushboo TiwariSamie Modak Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jane Street controversy has prompted the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and stock exchanges to intensify scrutiny of the trading strategies employed by global high-frequency trading (HFT) and quantitative (quant) firms.
 
The case involving US trading firm Jane Street, where suspicious trading was flagged in August 2024, has exposed vulnerabilities in the existing oversight mechanisms. After several months of investigation, Sebi was able to issue a ₹4,840 crore impounding order against the New York-based firm last week, highlighting the complexity of monitoring sophisticated trading strategies.
 
Sources indicate that no immediate violations of the scale of Jane Street
Topics : SEBI stock market trading Trading Quant funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon