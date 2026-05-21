Several measures under consideration to contain widening CAD: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said the government is monitoring the present situation and several steps are under consideration to contain the widening of current account deficit (CAD).

India's CAD rose to $13.2 billion, or 1.3 per cent of GDP, in the December quarter from $11.3 billion in the year-ago period, mainly due to a wider trade gap caused by a decline in exports to the US, according to RBI data released on March 2.

However, the CAD moderated to $30.1 billion (1 per cent of GDP) in April-December 2025 from $36.6 billion (1.3 per cent of GDP) in the same period a year ago.