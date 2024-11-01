Six industries contribute over 50% of formal sector manufacturing GVA: NSO

Six out of 29 major industries contributed more than half of India’s formal manufacturing sector gross value added (GVA) in 2022-23, additional annual survey of industries (ASI) data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Wednesday showed. This highlights the skewed nature of productivity in the manufacturing sector, with producers in most industry groups adding only marginal value to final goods and services, thereby keeping their contribution to total GVA low.

Data showed that the combined contribution of industries such as ‘basic metals,’ ‘chemicals and chemical products,’ ‘refined petroleum,’ ‘motor vehicles,’ ‘pharmaceuticals,’ and ‘food products’ stood at 52.6 per cent in FY23. Of this, the share of ‘basic metals’ and ‘chemicals and chemical products’ alone was 22 per cent, while the remaining contribution came from the other four industries.

In comparison, the share of these six industries stood at 55.78 per cent in the preceding financial year.

While the share of the basic metals industry (11.6 per cent), chemicals and chemical products industry (9.8 per cent), and pharmaceuticals industry (7.3 per cent) declined from the previous year, the share of the automobile industry (8.07 per cent), food products industry (7.14 per cent), and refined petroleum industry (8.7 per cent) showed an improvement in their contribution to India’s total formal sector manufacturing output.

Data further shows that just five states contributed nearly half of India's manufacturing GVA in FY23, with the combined contribution of Maharashtra (16.3 per cent), Gujarat (14.8 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.3 per cent), Karnataka (7.04 per cent), and Uttar Pradesh (6.1 per cent) standing at 54.7 per cent, slightly up from 53.3 per cent in FY22.

Among them, except Karnataka (7.04 per cent), the other four states saw an increase in their contribution to total GVA in FY23 compared to FY22.

Manufacturing GVA grew by 7.3 per cent in 2022-23 to Rs 21.97 trillion (current prices) compared with the previous year.

Earlier data released by the NSO for FY23 in September showed that employment in the formal manufacturing sector rose at the fastest pace in 12 years in 2022-23, with 1.3 million new jobs created compared to 1.1 million in 2021-22. Cumulatively, total persons engaged in the manufacturing sector grew by 7.4 per cent in 2022-23 to 18.5 million.

On the other hand, the total number of factories increased to 253,000 in 2022-23 from 249,000 in 2021-22.

The survey of the formal manufacturing sector by the NSO, which provides crucial insights into the changing dynamics of India’s manufacturing industries in terms of output, employment, and capital formation, primarily covers factories registered under the Factories Act, 1948, as well as beedi and cigar manufacturing establishments, electricity undertakings not registered with the Central Electricity Authority, and establishments with over 100 employees registered in the Business Register of Establishments (BRE) prepared and maintained by the state governments.