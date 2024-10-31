Climate change may cut Asia-Pacific GDP by up to 41% by 2100: ADB

Climate change could slash the gross domestic product (GDP) of developing Asia and the Pacific by 17 per cent by 2070 and up to 41 per cent by 2100 under high-end greenhouse gas emissions, according to an Asian Development Bank (ADB) report. India alone could face a 24.7 per cent GDP loss by 2070, while neighbouring countries like Bangladesh (–30.5 per cent), Vietnam (–30.2 per cent), and Indonesia (–26.8 per cent) may see even steeper declines.

The Asia-Pacific Climate Report 2024, released on Thursday, warns of accelerating climate-related GDP losses between 2050 and 2070, driven by rising sea levels and reduced labour productivity. Lower-income and fragile economies face the greatest risks, with up to 300 million people threatened by coastal flooding and trillions in coastal assets potentially damaged annually by 2070 if current climate trends continue.

India’s potential climate losses exceed the regional average. While labour productivity losses are projected to cost the Asia-Pacific region 4.9 per cent of GDP, India could see an 11.6 per cent decline. Cooling demands may reduce regional GDP by 3.3 per cent, but in India, this figure could reach 5.1 per cent. Additionally, river flooding threatens to reduce India’s GDP by around 4 per cent, underscoring its heightened vulnerability to climate impacts.

“Climate change has supercharged the devastation from tropical storms, heat waves, and floods in the region, contributing to unprecedented economic challenges and human suffering,” said ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa. Established in 1966, the ADB is a regional development bank that promotes economic growth and reduces poverty in Asia by providing loans, technical assistance, and grants for infrastructure, education, healthcare, and climate initiatives.

Long-term climate impacts are set to hit the largest economies hardest, with affected populations concentrated in China, India, Bangladesh, and Vietnam. Populations impacted by rising sea levels could triple by 2050, with over 50 million people affected annually by 2070. Annual damages are projected to reach a median of $3 trillion by 2070, with India alone expected to face damages exceeding $1,200 billion under high emissions scenarios.

Intensified rainfall and extreme storms are expected to increase landslides and floods, particularly in mountainous regions like the India-China border, where landslide incidents may rise by 30 to 70 per cent under severe warming. By 2070, annual riverine flooding could cause $1.3 trillion in damages across Asia-Pacific, impacting over 110 million people. India faces the highest projected losses, with residential damages exceeding $400 billion and commercial losses surpassing $700 billion annually, the report highlights.

Climate change is also set to reduce forest productivity significantly across Asia-Pacific, with the Global Forest Model (G4M) indicating declines of 10 to 30 per cent by 2070 under high-emission scenarios. India, facing losses exceeding 25 per cent, is among the most affected, along with Vietnam and Southeast Asia, while regions like China and Central Asia may see declines under 5 per cent, highlighting India’s vulnerability to climate impacts on forest ecosystems.

Room for improvement

The report suggests that developing Asia could strengthen its net zero targets, with 36 of 44 economies setting goals for zero greenhouse gas emissions—28 aiming for 2050, while China and India target 2060 and 2070, respectively. Only four countries have legally enshrined these targets, and most lack detailed plans. In comparison, 32 of 38 Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) economies have net zero goals, with 23 legally committed and many aiming for 2050.

To enhance its climate ambitions, developing Asia requires clearer policies and increased financial support, with institutions like ADB positioned to assist in reaching these goals. The report calls for accelerating adaptation responses to tackle escalating climate risks and significantly increasing adaptation-focused climate finance.

The report values annual investment needs for regional climate adaptation at between $102 billion and $431 billion—far exceeding the $34 billion tracked in adaptation finance for 2021–2022. Reforms in government regulations and improved recognition of climate risks are helping attract new private climate capital, yet much greater private investment flows are essential.

On the mitigation front, the report notes the region’s readiness to embrace renewable energy as part of the transition to net zero, while domestic and international carbon markets can facilitate cost-effective climate action.

“Urgent, well-coordinated climate action is needed before it’s too late. This report provides insight into how to finance urgent adaptation needs and offers promising policy recommendations for our developing member countries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at the lowest cost,” Asakawa said.