SJVN bags 100 MW solar project worth Rs 600 cr from Raj's Urja Nigam

State-owned SJVN Ltd has bagged 100 MW solar power project worth Rs 600 crore from Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

SJVN Green Energy Ltd (SGEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of SJVN, participated in an open competitive tariff bidding process followed by e-Reverse Auction (e-RA) organised by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd (RUVNL).

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, informed in a statement that SJVN has bagged 100 MW State Transmission Utility (STU) connected solar power project in Rajasthan.

SGEL bagged the project at a tariff of Rs 2.62 per unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis in the bidding process, the statement said on Friday.

Further, Sharma apprised that the ground mounted solar project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in Rajasthan through EPC contract.

With the allotment of this project, SJVN now has 1,100 MW solar power projects in Rajasthan, including 1,000 MW Bikaner Solar Project which is scheduled to be commissioned during the current financial year.

The tentative cost for the development of this project will be approximately Rs 600 crore, Sharma stated.

The project is expected to generate 252 MU (million unit) in the first year, and the project cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5,866 MU, the statement added.

The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 2,87,434 tonnes of carbon emission.

The project portfolio of the company is now 47,179 MW.