Slight pause: India's crude oil imports from Russia decline in June

But imports rose 87 per cent from June 2022 levels, four months after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine, roiling global oil markets.



Indian imports of crude oil from the Russian Federation, which were 7 per cent cheaper than the Indian crude basket and 17 per cent less expensive than Saudi Arabian crude in May, hit a slight pause in June after reaching an all-time high in May, reveals trade and shipping data. India imported roughly 2.1 million barrels per day of Russian crude in June, down 2 per cent from 2.15 million barrels per day in May, according to data from Paris-headquartered commodity market intelligence firm Kpler.