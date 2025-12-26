Small business credit exposure rises 16% to ₹46 trillion: CRIF-Sidbi report

India’s aggregate small business credit exposure rose 16.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹46 trillion as of September 30, 2025, from ₹39.6 trillion as of September 30, 2024. The growth moderated from the previous quarter’s 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y, possibly reflecting more cautious underwriting and seasonal variations.

What is sustaining small business credit growth?

Comprehensive policy initiatives for the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, including the implementation of several government credit schemes, have played a pivotal role in sustaining strong credit growth.

Who dominates India’s small business credit ecosystem?

Sole proprietors continue to dominate the credit ecosystem. They account for around 80 per cent of total credit and nearly 90 per cent of borrowers.

“Private banks continue to lead enterprise lending, closely followed by public sector banks. Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are steadily increasing their presence, especially among sole proprietors. They now account for more than 41 per cent of lending in this segment,” the press release said. What kinds of loans account for most outstanding credit? For enterprises, working capital loans dominate and account for nearly 57 per cent of outstanding credit. Term loans continue to support capital expenditure. Among sole proprietors, loans against property remain the largest category, followed by business loans and commercial vehicle loans. Unsecured lending grew 31 per cent year-on-year, even amid concerns around stress.

What does the report say about credit deepening and formalisation? Sachin Seth, chairman, CRIF High Mark, and regional managing director, CRIF India and South Asia, said: “Sole proprietors continue to anchor India’s small business credit ecosystem, accounting for close to 80 per cent of the borrower base as of September 2025. At the same time, borrowers with both individual and enterprise credit presence are contributing a steadily rising share of overall credit exposure, and this segment has recorded the strongest growth in exposure over the year. Together, these trends indicate that credit deepening and gradual formalisation are progressing in parallel as small businesses scale.”