Retailers step up women hiring as sector rethinks frontline, leadership

India’s retail sector is sharpening its focus on women workforce as a key talent pool, with retailers across the sector planning to step up female hiring over the next few years.

From shop floors to mid-management and leadership pipelines, retailers say women’s participation is no longer viewed as a diversity add-on but a business necessity. It is shaping customer experience, workforce stability and long-term growth.

Retailers added that as they scale their physical presence, women are expected to play a bigger role not only in sales and visual merchandising, but also in store operations, people management and brand-building functions.

The gender gap is widest in fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) feet-on-street sales, where travel, tough targets, low pay and poor facilities keep women below 5 per cent.

He added, “But in electronics and consumer durables, women make up barely 5-7 per cent, despite the work cards, compensation and store environments being very similar.”

“In lifestyle, fashion, beauty and cosmetics retail, women account for nearly two-thirds of the frontline workforce,” said Balasubramanian A, senior vice-president at TeamLease Services.

Staffing firm TeamLease Services said women’s participation varies dramatically, depending on the product being sold, even when jobs are similar in skill and pay.

Yet women’s participation in retail remains uneven, with sharp disparities across categories, roles and regions, reflecting structural barriers.

The female workforce share has surged by 23 per cent, led by flexible schedules, gig formats, and customer-facing roles in fashion, beauty, and e-commerce, according to a report by V5 Global, a part of First Meridian Group.

Some organised retailers are redesigning store leaderships, appointing women as HR heads. This is to boost trust, grievance redressal, and female workforce participation.

“Women tend to stay longer if the ecosystem works.”

“It’s harder to attract women initially, but once they come in, retention is significantly higher,” TeamLease said.

Rising women’s participation has followed deliberate workplace investments, with electronics manufacturing service (EMS) and garment manufacturers building women-heavy teams through hostels, safe transport, female-managed housing and paid training.

He added, “When the environment is safe, respectful and growth-oriented, women elevate the entire experience.”

“Retail is uniquely positioned to support women’s participation by blending human interaction, creativity and leadership,” Mirpuri said.

Founder and managing director (MD) Haresh Mirpuri said this balance emerged organically rather than through quotas.

Essensai067, a mall based in Bengaluru, maintains an almost equal gender ratio across its retail, food and beverages (F&B), operations and creative teams.

Further, India’s retail sector is poised to grow from $1.18 trillion in 2025 to nearly $2 trillion by 2030, with organised retail’s share climbing to over 35 per cent from 18 per cent.

As Essensai067 expands, it expects women’s participation to rise further, particularly in mid-level and senior roles spanning community management, hospitality, events and brand storytelling.

At Archies, women account for nearly 50 per cent across its offline retail network, with particularly strong representation in customer-facing roles.

Executive director Hanisha Gandhi said the next phase would focus on moving women into supervisory and regional management positions.

“Retail must move beyond viewing women as only frontline staff,” Gandhi said. “The real shift happens when women are trusted with responsibility, continuity and leadership.”