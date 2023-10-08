Home / Economy / News / Soy output likely to decline by 4.3% this kharif season, says SOPA

Soy output likely to decline by 4.3% this kharif season, says SOPA

Low soybean output could have a bearing on the prices, as it is one of the largest oilseeds grown in the kharif season

Sanjeeb Mukherjee
soybean

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 8 2023 | 11:25 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India's soybean production in this crop season could drop by 4.3 per cent to 11.8 million tonnes due to the fall in yields in major states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said on Sunday.  The industry body said the all-India level average yield of soybean between the last season and the current season will drop by 7.5 per cent. Low soybean output could have a bearing on the prices, as it is one of the largest oilseeds grown in the kharif season.

Also Read

Govt cuts import duty on refined soybean and sunflower oils to 12.5%

Kharif sowing picks up; rice, arhar, soybean, cotton below last year level

All eyes on the monsoon progress as kharif crops sowing starts slow

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Monsoon break threatens kharif crop yields; may delay rabi sowing

Personal guarantee to attract 18% GST in exceptional considerations

Crisis brewing in Darjeeling's tea gardens; several owners looking to sell

Assembly polls: The age-old debate on OPS vs NPS is not retired hurt, yet

India, Tanzania to sign 15 agreements with eye on $10 bn trade: Makamba

Israel-Hamas war: Indian exporters may face higher premiums, shipping costs

Topics :SoybeanSoybean outputCropKharif season

First Published: Oct 8 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

FDA has accepted NDA for dermatological drug Deuruxolitinib: Sun Pharma

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

ICC World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, likely to miss IND vs AUS match

Asian Games: India set up semifinal clash with Pakistan in men's Kabaddi

India News

Meesho Festive Season Sale starting today, offering up to 80 per cent off

Sikkim flash flood: Toll rises to 21, searches on for 118 missing people

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story