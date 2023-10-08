Soy output likely to decline by 4.3% this kharif season, says SOPA

India's soybean production in this crop season could drop by 4.3 per cent to 11.8 million tonnes due to the fall in yields in major states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Rajasthan, Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) said on Sunday. The industry body said the all-India level average yield of soybean between the last season and the current season will drop by 7.5 per cent. Low soybean output could have a bearing on the prices, as it is one of the largest oilseeds grown in the kharif season.