Home / Economy / News / Start warranty period from date of installation: Govt to white goods firms

Start warranty period from date of installation: Govt to white goods firms

In a letter to industry and retail associations and manufacturers of white goods, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the government, has advised them to revise the policy of warranty

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Department of Consumer Affairs has urged manufacturers and sellers of white goods to revise their warranty or guarantee policies to reflect its commencement from the date of installation rather than the date of purchase.

In a letter to industry and retail associations and manufacturers of white goods, Rohit Kumar Singh, secretary to the government, has advised them to revise the policy of warranty to reflect its commencement from the date of installation rather than the date of purchase.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


White goods include appliances like refrigerators, air conditioners, and washing machines, and typically involve installation by trained technicians, and until they are correctly installed on the premises, consumers are unable to use such goods.

“Initiating the warranty or guarantee period when consumers are unable to use the product constitutes an unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019,” according to a release issued by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.

Starting the warranty or guarantee period from the date of purchase leads to a reduction in the total warranty period, which a consumer would have normally enjoyed.

This issue was further accentuated in the case of purchases made through e-commerce, where additional time is involved in the delivery of the product.

Also Read

Data protection bill could cap penalty for data breach at Rs 250 crore

Data Protection Board: Chance to bring regulatory agility or a miss hit?

Apps, firms could lose 'continuous consent' in data protection bill

Governments abroad call Data Protection Bill a 'landmark' regulation

Data protection Bill: Centre to get power to lower age of consent to 14 yrs

RBI deploys 81.43% of foreign currency assets in overseas securities

Festive season sale 2023 order volume grows 37%, GMV 22%: Unicommerce

Brent crude oil hovers around $80 after this week's downward spiral

India vulnerable to recurring food price shocks: RBI guv Shaktikanta Das

11 states budgeted revenue deficit in FY24 amid tapering grants: Report

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Consumer protection acte-commerce rulesRetail Industry

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story