States borrow only 84% of Rs 1.9-trillion notified amount in first quarter

Meanwhile, the yield spread between the 10-year state development loans and the benchmark 10-year government bond currently hovers between 34-35 basis points. Long-term investors are opting for state bonds rather than government ones due to higher returns, dealers said.

“At the same time they had borrowed only 58 per cent in the first quarter of FY23, so the states’ funds requirement has certainly gone up,” said Indranil Pan, chief economist at YES Bank. “Another way to look at it is that the government is likely to give around Rs 56,000 crore of the Rs 1.3 trillion promised through the Union Budget. Hence, the borrowing requirement was lowered as this fund infusion from the Centre will help the states to meet their capital spend needs. This fund infusion may be a reason why they borrowed 16 per cent lower than the calendarised amount.”