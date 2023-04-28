Strategic Trade Dialogue: India, US discuss dual-use export controls issue



During her visit to India, Thea Rozman Kendler, assistant secretary for export administration of US Department of Commerce, met Indian officials. Dual-use goods can be used for both civilian military applications. Countries often impose export controls on dual-use items as well as military goods over national security concerns. India and the United States (US) on Friday discussed export control issues related to items of dual use, ahead of the first meeting of the US-India Strategic Trade Dialogue (USISTD) that is slated to be held in Washington DC next month.



“As a passionate advocate for our strategic trade controls, we focus our common interest in secure trade. Export controls provide that foundation or building block to protect global peace and security while not unduly interfering with commercial commerce. India's accomplishments in the realm of strategic trade controls and high tech trade helps undergird our shared security objectives,” Kendler told reporters. Last month, both nations launched an initiative called the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue, an official government-to-government arrangement to deepen the engagement around the area of aligning export controls and information sharing.



Apart from that, there were roundtable discussions with the Indian industry, such as Indian Electronics Semiconductor Association, the US-India Business Council, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), and the American Chamber of Commerce, Kendler told reporters. According to her, robust strategic trade controls enable both nations to share technology that can't be shared with other nations.