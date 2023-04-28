National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

In the circular, the documents were made mandatory by PFRDA in the interest of subscribers to give them timely payment of annuity income. To leverage these benefits, subscribers need to upload their documents with effect from April 1.
Documents required to upload
- NPS Exit/ Withdrawal Form
- Proof of Identity and Address as specified in the Withdrawal form
- Bank account Proof
- Copy of PRAN card
Steps for processing Exit requests by subscribers (Government or Non-Government) - Online Mode
Exit requests by subscribers
- First, log in to your CRA system to initiate an exit request
- Subscribers will receive relevant messages regarding e-Sign/OTP authentication, authorization of request by Nodal Office/POP etc.
- Details like address, Bank details, nominee details etc. will be auto-populated from the NPS account at the time of subscribers initiation.
- Subscribers need to select their fund allocation percentage for lump sum/annuity, annuity details, etc.
- Subscriber's bank details will be verified via online Bank Account Verification (Penny drop facility).
- They must upload KYC documents such as s (Identity & Address Proof), copy of PRAN card/ePRAN and Bank Proof during the submission of exit request.
- a. OTP Authentication: Distinct OTPs will be delivered on the Mobile Number and email ID of the Subscribers.
- b. e-Sign: Subscribers will e-Sign the request using Aadhaar.