National Pension System scheme: PFRDA issued guidelines for exit request

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) issued a circular on February 22, 2023, mandating the National Pension Scheme (NPS) subscribers to upload a few documents effective April 1, 2023.



In the circular, the documents were made mandatory by PFRDA in the interest of subscribers to give them timely payment of annuity income. To leverage these benefits, subscribers need to upload their documents with effect from April 1. Documents required to upload

The PFRDA asked all the subscribers and associated nodal officers/POPs/ Corporate to upload documents in their respective CRA user interface. The uploaded documents must be legible. Here is the list of documents required:

a. OTP Authentication: Distinct OTPs will be delivered on the Mobile Number and email ID of the Subscribers.

b. e-Sign: Subscribers will e-Sign the request using Aadhaar.

To exit the National Pension Scheme, you can withdraw the funds before or after reaching the retirement age of 60. On exit, they can utilise 40 per cent of the accumulated amount to purchase an annuity from an Annuity Service Provider (ASP). The balance amount can be withdrawn lump sum if the amount is less than 5 lakhs.

Subscribers will authorise the request with the following process to make it paperless: