Swiss firms eye investments in Rajasthan's key sectors after summit boost

Swiss companies have shown interest in investing in Rajasthan’s key sectors, fueled by the momentum of the ‘Rising Rajasthan’ Global Investment Summit 2024, sources said.

The summit, held in December last year, resulted in memoranda of understanding and letters of intent worth around Rs 35 trillion.

Following the state’s Industries Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore’s visit to Switzerland in August past year, Swiss Ambassador to India Maya Tissafi has visited Rajasthan twice in the last two months. Sources said that the ambassador discussed potential Swiss investments in Rajasthan’s key sectors, including energy, skill development, automotive and auto-components, agro-processing, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and petrochemicals, with Rathore, and Minister of State for Industries & Commerce K K Vishnoi.

During his visit, Rathore had emphasised the potential for technological cooperation in agro-processing, energy, and pharmaceuticals. He assured that the state government would provide full support to the companies looking to invest in the state. The discussions also focused on Swiss companies constructing cable cars (ropeways) at hilltop religious tourist destinations in the state.

“The ambassador was briefed on investment opportunities in the tourism sector, including potential collaboration on the world-famous luxury train Palace on Wheels,” sources said.

The Bhajan Lal government is making extensive efforts to ensure the success of ‘Rising Rajasthan’ as a global investment platform. “Since the summit, we have been actively working to ensure its success,” a government official said.