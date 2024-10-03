Taking stock of B'desh: Visa woes slow Petrapole border's road to normalcy

The political upheaval in Bangladesh, which led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on August 5, had weighed heavily on the passenger movement initially. Trade was briefly halted, and the border post on the eastern front remained quiet.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Two months into the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, some normalcy has returned to the border.
The passenger movement at the land port is catching up with normal times on most days. The cargo terminal looks busy with trucks coming in from the other side, some are waiting to be loaded. The ecosystem, bruised and battered till last month, is picking up the pieces. But curbs on visa issuance appear to be the biggest stumbling block.
Immigration authorities of Petrapole said a major drop in passenger traffic was seen between August 5 and August 7.
“Thereafter it started picking up, peaking on September 20 at over 6,700. It’s been steady since, at around 6,000 on most days.”
Most travellers from Bangladesh, however, already have valid Indian visas issued earlier.
Reports indicate that visas are currently being issued only in select categories — medical and emergency cases. Indian visa
application centres are said to be operating at limited capacity.
A passenger from Bangladesh said, only medical visas were being issued. “But if 100 apply, 40 are getting it.”
Currency exchange shops that dot the area are heaving a sigh of relief. Supradip Biswas says his business had plummeted in August. “It’s a lot better now — almost 50-60 per cent of the normal. Those who had medical and business visas are coming.”
Another money changer, however, says things are improving. “But it’s not like what it was. Visa is the only issue getting in the way.”
About 30 per cent of land-based trade between the two countries takes place through the Petrapole land port. The passenger movement on either side is about 6,000-7,000 daily. But it surges to 10,000-12,000 during the festival time, especially Durga Puja.
Will it, this time? “Yes, if visa issuance is normalised. But based on the visas already issued, it should be about 8,000 to 9,000 taking arrival and departure into account during the festival time,” says an immigration official.
A massive new passenger terminal, facing the current one, points to the future potential of traffic flow. Spread across 60,000 square metre, the terminal looks like a modern-day airport with steel arches. Constructed by Shapoorji Pallonji group, at an approximate cost of Rs 435 crore, it is designed to handle 20,000 to 25,000 passengers on a daily basis. An LPAI (Land Ports Authority of India) official says it is expected to start operations in October.
About 200-250 trucks are being cleared for exports every day from Petrapole, Sajal Ghosh, general secretary of the Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators Association, said. “Trade flow has improved. But the economic situation in Bangladesh is limiting imports into the country. Usually, the number of trucks is 300-350.”
Even as restoration of trade to normalcy along the border is underway, a new eight-lane cargo gate, Maitri Dwar, stands ready in a bid to multiply the flow of goods. But it may take a conducive political climate to realise the full potential of the infrastructure.
To read the full story, Subscribe Now at just Rs 249 a month
Already a subscriber? Log in
Subscribe To BS Premium
₹249
Renews automatically
₹1699₹1999
Opt for auto renewal and save Rs. 300 Renews automatically
₹1999
What you get on BS Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in