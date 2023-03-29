Home / Economy / News / Telcos recorded Rs 4.17 trillion debt in 2021-22, says MoS Telecom

Six telecom companies -- including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- had a total debt of Rs 4.17 lakh crore in fiscal 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India |Press Trust of India | New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2023 | 7:51 PM IST
Six telecom companies -- including Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea -- had a total debt of Rs 4.17 lakh crore in fiscal 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.

Data submitted by Minister of State for Telecom Devusinh Chauhan in the Lok Sabha shows Vodafone Idea had a debt of Rs 1,91,073.9 crore, Airtel (Rs 1,03,408.1 crore), Reliance Jio (Rs 42,486 crore), BSNL (Rs 40,400.13 crore), Tata Teleservices (Rs 20,162.04 crore) and Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Limited (Rs 19,703.84 crore) in the financial year 2021-22.

"The Government has approved various structural and procedural reforms in the telecom sector to promote healthy competition, protect interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs)," Chauhan said.

First Published: Mar 29 2023 | 6:34 PM IST

