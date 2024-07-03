Tier-II, III cities can contribute to Karnataka's economic growth: CII

Tier-II and Tier-III cities can meaningfully contribute to Karnataka’s economic growth, which is typically centred on Bengaluru, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) leadership said at a media event in Bengaluru. A lot of focus this year will be on sunrise and emerging sectors such as electronics system design and manufacturing (ESDM), semiconductors, electric vehicles (EVs), and automobiles.

CII said it will focus on 'Beyond Bengaluru' to enhance competitiveness, promote inclusiveness, and enable sectoral growth ecosystems. Currently, CII has representation in Mysuru, Hubbali, Belagavi, Mangalore, and Dharwad. It plans to strengthen the ecosystem in these cities and further expand in North Karnataka in towns like Kalaburagi, Bellary, and Hosapete.

“Especially Mysuru, being close to Bengaluru and well-connected by current infrastructure such as rail and port, shows significant growth potential. The government has established an ESDM cluster there, recognising it as a sunrise industry. We aim to develop industry clusters with comprehensive ecosystems, which will facilitate further growth of these clusters,” Rabindra Srikantan, vice-chairman of CII Karnataka and managing director of ASM Technologies, told Business Standard.

CII Karnataka will advance its FY24 initiatives under the theme ‘Globally Competitive Karnataka – Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth.’ In close collaboration with the government, CII Karnataka aims to foster a thriving business environment in key areas such as global capability centres (GCCs), technology and innovation, clean and alternative energy, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative is expected to empower Tier-II and Tier-III cities by enhancing the ease of doing business, implementing skilling programmes, and promoting energy efficiency.

"As part of our agenda for this year, CII is committed to embracing advanced technologies and fostering innovation, which will be fundamental to our efforts of supporting Industry 4.0 transformation. Our goal is to strengthen Karnataka’s position as the hub for cutting-edge research, development, and implementation,” said N Venu, chairman of CII Karnataka and managing director and chief executive officer, India and South Asia, Hitachi Energy.

“Recognising the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors, there will be a continued emphasis on energy efficiency and renewable energy adoption. The energy transition presents a significant opportunity for businesses engaged in generation, transmission, distribution, or consumption,” Venu added.

Srikantan highlighted that emerging sectors like aerospace, electric mobility, healthcare, and agri-tech hold tremendous potential for growth and job creation. While Karnataka significantly contributes to the country’s GDP, the majority of this growth is concentrated in Bengaluru.

“We collaborate with a member base that includes many ESDM companies. New companies joining us are often prospective members. These companies work closely with the government, monitoring policies and incentives in various clusters, and ensuring our members—whether large corporations or small businesses—are kept informed,” said Srikantan.

CII also reiterated its commitment to strengthening the relationship between industry and academia to prepare young people with the necessary skills for the future workforce and business environment. CII said it will proactively engage with various stakeholders, including international consulates, to seek out business opportunities, promote job preparedness through focused programmes, and encourage cross-learning initiatives for both faculty and students.