Urban consumer sentiment at a 60-month high; rural areas less optimistic

Urban consumer sentiment reached its highest level since July 2019.





The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) Index of Consumer Sentiments hit a 60-month high for urban India in June. It was a six per cent increase from the previous month and outperformed rural areas.

The index is calculated based on responses to CMIE's Consumer Pyramids Household Survey. It takes into account the conditions of households, their expectations and their propensity to spend on consumer goods.

The overall all-India index has declined 0.3 per cent, because of the weakening in rural areas. Rural consumer sentiment is at its lowest level in FY25. It is down 3.8 per cent over May.