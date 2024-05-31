Tracking the rise of Reserve Bank of India's physical gold reserves

Physical gold holding of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood at 822.10 tonnes as on March 31, 2024, an increase of 27.47 tonnes compared to 794.63 tonnes on March 31, 2023.



Of the 822.10 tonnes of gold, 308.03 tonnes is held as backing for Notes Issued, than last year’s 301.09 tonnes, and is shown separately as an asset of Issue Department of the RBI. The balance 514.07 tonnes is held as an asset of the Banking Department.



Last year, it was 493.54 tonnes. In the annual report for 2023-24, the RBI said that of the 514.07 tonnes of gold held as assets of the Banking Department, 100.28 tonnes has been reserved in India and 413.79 tonnes abroad.



Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp