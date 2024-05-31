Home / Economy / News / Tracking the rise of Reserve Bank of India's physical gold reserves

Tracking the rise of Reserve Bank of India's physical gold reserves

In the annual report for 2023-24, RBI has said - of the 514.07 metric tonne of gold held as asset of Banking Department, 100.28 metric tonnes held in India and 413.79 metric tonnes held abroad

Gold, Gold bars, gold price
Photo: Unsplash
Manojit Saha Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 11:52 PM IST
Physical gold holding of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stood at 822.10 tonnes as on March 31, 2024, an increase of 27.47 tonnes compared to 794.63 tonnes on March 31, 2023.
 
Of the 822.10 tonnes of gold, 308.03 tonnes is held as backing for Notes Issued, than last year’s 301.09 tonnes, and is shown separately as an asset of Issue Department of the RBI. The balance 514.07 tonnes is held as an asset of the Banking Department.

Last year, it was 493.54 tonnes. In the annual report for 2023-24, the RBI said that of the 514.07 tonnes of gold held as assets of the Banking Department, 100.28 tonnes has been reserved in India and 413.79 tonnes abroad.
 

The value of gold (including gold deposit) held as an asset of the Banking Department increased 19.06 per cent from Rs 2.31 trillion last year to Rs 2.75 trillion on March 31, 2024.
 
The increase is on account of addition of gold, rise in gold prices and depreciation of rupee and dollar, the RBI said.


Topics :Gold RBIReserve Bank

First Published: May 31 2024 | 11:52 PM IST

