Trade deficit moderates to $14 bn in February as exports, imports contract

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that although FY25 has been a difficult year, the country is moving towards achieving $800 billion in combined exports of goods and services in the current FY

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
India’s merchandise exports contracted 10.9 per cent to $36.91 billion in February, while imports also dipped 16.3 per cent to $50.96 billion, leading to a moderation in the trade deficit to $14 billion during the month, according to data released by the commerce department.
 
Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that although FY25 has been a difficult year, the country is moving towards achieving $800 billion in combined exports of goods and services in the current financial year.
 
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), in its Global Trade Update earlier this month, said that potential shifts in United States (US) trade policy to a more protectionist stance, inward-looking industrial policies in many countries, the threat of renewed and expanded trade wars, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions, are set to negatively influence international trade in 2025.
 
Although moderating global inflation, stable economic growth forecasts, and improving business activity point to continued positive momentum in global trade in early 2025, Unctad projected global trade to grow 3.3 per cent, or by $1 trillion, in 2024, with both goods and services contributing approximately $500 billion each.
 
Earlier, the World Trade Organization (WTO) revised downwards its projection for world merchandise trade growth to 3 per cent in 2025, from its earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent.
 
For 2024, the WTO revised upwards its forecast for merchandise trade growth to 2.7 per cent—up slightly from the previous estimate of 2.6 per cent.
 
However, the multilateral trade body said that risks to the forecast are firmly on the downside due to regional conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and policy uncertainty. 
In case of an escalation of the conflict in West Asia, the effects would also be felt in other regions, including through further disruptions to shipping and rising energy prices due to higher risk premiums.

“While the disruptive impact of the Red Sea crisis has been contained to date, other routes could be impacted in a wider conflict. There would also be a heightened risk of energy supply disruptions given the region’s prominent role in petroleum production. Higher energy prices would dampen economic growth in importing economies and weigh on trade indirectly,” it said.
 
First Published: Mar 17 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

