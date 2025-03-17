Trade deficit moderates to $14 bn in February as exports, imports contract

India’s merchandise exports contracted 10.9 per cent to $36.91 billion in February, while imports also dipped 16.3 per cent to $50.96 billion, leading to a moderation in the trade deficit to $14 billion during the month, according to data released by the commerce department.

Commerce secretary Sunil Barthwal said that although FY25 has been a difficult year, the country is moving towards achieving $800 billion in combined exports of goods and services in the current financial year.

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), in its Global Trade Update earlier this month, said that potential shifts in United States (US) trade policy to a more protectionist stance, inward-looking industrial policies in many countries, the threat of renewed and expanded trade wars, along with ongoing geopolitical tensions, are set to negatively influence international trade in 2025.

Although moderating global inflation, stable economic growth forecasts, and improving business activity point to continued positive momentum in global trade in early 2025, Unctad projected global trade to grow 3.3 per cent, or by $1 trillion, in 2024, with both goods and services contributing approximately $500 billion each.

Earlier, the World Trade Organization (WTO) revised downwards its projection for world merchandise trade growth to 3 per cent in 2025, from its earlier estimate of 3.3 per cent.

For 2024, the WTO revised upwards its forecast for merchandise trade growth to 2.7 per cent—up slightly from the previous estimate of 2.6 per cent.