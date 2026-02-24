Trade talks to resume after clarity over US tariff situation: Piyush Goyal

India will resume trade negotiations with the United States once there is greater clarity on the tariff situation in Washington, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

“Well, as soon as there's more clarity on the situation,” Goyal said at Business Standard Manthan in New Delhi.

This is the first official statement made by the commerce minister since the US Supreme Court ruling striking down Trump’s country-specific tariffs.

The court revoked President Donald Trump’s authority to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose country-specific “reciprocal” tariffs, creating uncertainty over the future course of trade measures.