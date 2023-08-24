Home / Economy / News / Trade unions call for PDS universalisation, scrapping monetisation pipeline

Trade unions call for PDS universalisation, scrapping monetisation pipeline

To intensify their agitation from December onwards

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
A joint convention of central trade unions and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), the farmers grouping that spearheaded the more than a year-long farmers’ agitation today brought out a charter of demands after a day-long convention that called universalisation of the public distribution system, enhancing corporate tax, restoring Old Pension Scheme and scrapping of the National Monetization Pipeline.

The convention of both the trade unions and the farmers group that was held in Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium gave a nationwide call for observing October 3 as ‘Black Day’ and planned an even bigger protest in December 2023 and January 2024, details of which will be spelled out later.

The joint unions will organize a sit-in in front of the state Raj Bhawans on November 26 and 28th in support of their demand.

The unions noted that despite written assurances, the Central Government has failed to honour commitments made to the farmers regarding Minimum Support Price (MSP) and the Electricity (Amendment) Bill.

Meanwhile, the charter of demands of the trade unions and farmers also included withdrawal of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and establishing a comprehensive Public Sector Crop Insurance Scheme for all crops, implementing a comprehensive farm loan waiver, controlling price rise and removal of GST on essential items.

It also demanded guaranteed food security; ensuring universal access to education and healthcare; introducing a national minimum wage, ending privatization and NMP, and implementing a comprehensive social security for all workers.

The charter also talked on restoring the Old Pension Scheme, taxing the super-rich; enhancing corporate tax; re-introducing wealth tax and succession tax.

