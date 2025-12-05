Two new units of Kudankulam nuclear plant to be ready soon: Rosatom CEO

India's largest nuclear power plant, Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu, will soon witness the commissioning of two new units of 1,000 megawatt capacity each using the Russian VVER-1000 technology, followed by two more units, Aleksey Evgenievich, chief executive officer (CEO) of Russian state-owned Rosatom, said today. He is part of the delegation of leaders accompanying Russian President Vladimir Putin on a high-profile visit to India.

Rosatom is the supplier of key equipment and technology for the project being jointly developed with the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (Npcil). The plant already has two units of 1,000 MW capacity each operational at the site and the companies plan to gradually expand the capacity to 6,000 MW soon.

“Units 3 and 4 of Kudankulam NPP are at a high stage of readiness. Next year, we will begin commissioning operations directly at Unit 3, and year after year, we will put into operation Units 3, 4, 5, and 6 of the Kudankulam NPP,” Evgenievich said on the sidelines of the 23rd India-Russia Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi. He said the existing units of the power plant are operating at full capacity, providing stable power supply, and their output exceeds the nominal level, above the declared 1,000 MW, which has pleased the Indian side. “This is Russian technology, the VVER-1000. It is, in fact, serial, almost conveyor-style construction. And this cooperation will continue to develop,” Evgenievich said.

India is one of the few countries, like Russia, that possess full-cycle competence in nuclear power — from uranium mining and processing to decommissioning of a plant. The country currently operates 8,700 MW of nuclear power generation capacity and plans to ramp it up to 100 gigawatt by 2047. “Since the late 1960s, nuclear electricity has been on the grid (in India), and the first solutions were Western, primarily North American. And it must be said that at a certain stage the Indians faced limitations, first of all in fuel supplies and uranium products,” Evgenievich said. During the discussions at the India-Russia Annual Summit today, the two sides welcomed the progress achieved in implementation of Kudankulam NPP, including the construction of the remaining units, and agreed on adhering to the timeline for supplies of equipment and fuel. They noted the importance of further discussion on the second site in India for the NPP. India will strive to finalise the formal allotment of the second site.