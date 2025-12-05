MPC meeting: RBI ups GDP forecast to 7.3%, inflation outlook drops sharply

Malhotra said the full-year upgrade amounts to “about half a per cent” compared with earlier forecasts. For the next financial year, the RBI projects real GDP growth at 6.7 per cent for Q1 and 6.8 per cent for Q2. The central bank assessed risks to growth as “evenly balanced.” "We approach the new year with hope and vigour to further accelerate growth in the economy," he said.

In its October review, the RBI had retained its projection for real GDP growth for 2025-26 at 6.8 per cent, with quarterly estimates of 7.8 per cent for Q1, 7 per cent for Q2, 6.4 percent for Q3, and 6.2 per cent for Q4. It had also projected real GDP growth for Q1 of FY27 at 6.4 per cent.

Why has the RBI cut its inflation forecast sharply?

The RBI expects inflation to be softer than it had projected in October, largely due to a fall in food prices. CPI inflation for the current year is now pegged at 2 per cent, marking a downward revision of about 0.6 percentage points.

Quarterly forecasts show inflation at 0.6 per cent in Q3 and rising to 2.9 per cent in Q4. For Q1 and Q2 of FY27, CPI inflation is projected at 3.9 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

Malhotra noted that underlying inflation pressures are lower than headline readings suggest. He pointed out that higher precious metal prices alone contributed roughly 50 basis points to the current inflation figure.