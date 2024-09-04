India must rethink ships, infra for stronger maritime governance: Sanyal

As India looks to take a more significant role in maritime governance, it needs to rethink its approach to ships and shipping infrastructure and transform the way it invests, builds and utilises the maritime resources and capabilities, said Sanjeev Sanyal, member of Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council. Sanyal was speaking at the curtain raiser of 'Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue' organised by the Observer Research Foundation, in collaboration with Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), according to a press statement issued by the organisers. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This event served as a precursor to the main Sagarmanthan: The Great Oceans Dialogue, scheduled for November 18-19, 2024. The upcoming dialogue will provide a critical platform for discussions on the blue economy, maritime logistics, ports, shipping, waterways, critical minerals, diversified supply chains, the global maritime economy, and training and labour standards," it said.

With its growing prominence in international relations, India is poised to take a more significant role in maritime governance.

"For decades after independence, India had a landlocked view of the world. However, this is changing. India must now be recognized as a maritime nation. Maritime space is crucial for our economic survival. We need to rethink our approach to ships and shipping infrastructure, transforming how we invest in, build, and utilize our maritime resources and capabilities," the statement quoted Sanyal as saying.

Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal elaborated on the vital connection between India's security and prosperity with its maritime interests. "The Sagarmanthan Dialogue will be an essential forum for generating new ideas about the maritime domain. It aims to foster partnerships, enhance India's global interactions, and steer future-oriented ocean governance."



Shantanu Thakur, Minister of State at Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, echoed this view, highlighting the dialogue's alignment with India's commitment to inclusive development, reflected in its motto 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'.

Samir Saran, President of Observer Research Foundation, opened the event by underscoring India's expanding maritime ambitions and the increasing need for a comprehensive ocean dialogue. He stated, "As India's efforts in the maritime domain gain momentum, we seek to create a leading global platform for dialogue on India's maritime role and its international engagements."



Amitabh Kant, G20 Sherpa for India, emphasised the significance of the dialogue for India's future: "If India aims to become a USD 30 trillion economy by 2047 and increase its GDP eightfold, the Sagarmanthan Dialogue is crucial. The only way forward is through Oceans Dialogue, which will help transform lives and promote sustainable development."



Malini V Shankar, Vice Chancellor, Indian Maritime University, noted that India has highlighted the development of blue economy as one of its prime initiatives.

"The Blue Economy 2.0 programme was announced in the interim budget this year, and covers the sustainable utilisation of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods and ecosystem health," she said.

The Sagarmanthan Dialogue is anticipated to attract an array of stakeholders, including leaders, policymakers, strategic thinkers, scholars, intergovernmental organizations, maritime policy research institutions, media, civil society, and industry representatives.

The inaugural event aims to create a platform for generating innovative ideas and laying the groundwork for a new, inclusive accord on ocean governance.