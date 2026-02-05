Unspent ₹43,636 cr lies in states' SNA accounts despite higher allocations

Total funds of Rs 68,960 crore are still available to the states for the current financial year under Budget 2026–27 for CSS schemes with an allocation of more than Rs 500 crore.

Of the total amount lying in the states’ SNA accounts, the highest amount of Rs 6,730 crore is for the Samagra Shiksha scheme under the Department of School Education and Literacy. The second-highest unutilised amount of Rs 6,352 crore is under Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0, an umbrella ICDS scheme covering Anganwadi Services, Poshan Abhiyan, the Scheme for Adolescent Girls and the National Crèche Scheme. This is followed by Rs 5,371 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission.