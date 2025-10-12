Home / Economy / News / Sergio Gor meets commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal amid trade agreement talks

Sergio Gor meets commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal amid trade agreement talks

Sergio Gor discusses economic cooperation with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi as both sides work to resolve tariff issues and boost investment

US Ambassador to India
Image credit: US Ambassador to India account on X @USAmbIndia
Shreya Nandi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:34 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
United States (US) Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held a key meeting on Sunday with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, where discussions centred around enhancing economic ties between the two countries, with emphasis on increasing investment in the US.
 
“During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US–India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States,” read a post from the official account of the US Ambassador to India on X.
 
The meeting took place during Gor’s visit to India from October 9 to 14. The agenda includes discussing a wide range of bilateral issues amid the ongoing trade talks between the two countries and efforts to resolve the issue of the steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff linked to purchases of Russian oil.
 
Talks part of broader push on trade and economic ties
 
Apart from meeting Agrawal and other senior Commerce Department officials, Gor held a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday.
 
On Friday, Modi and US President Donald Trump also reviewed the “good progress” achieved in trade negotiations. While both sides have officially announced the decision to restart talks for a trade deal, government officials said discussions are continuing virtually.
 
US shutdown delays in-person trade negotiations
 
Considering the ongoing US government shutdown, both sides are exploring options to hold an in-person round of talks, preferably in Washington. The US government entered a shutdown on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a Bill to fund government services beyond September. The shutdown currently underway is the fourth-longest in US history.
 
“The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I am optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call, and that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead,” Gor said on Saturday.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, EU conclude 14th round of talks for free trade agreement in Brussels

India, UK trade agreement to help boost exports, investments: Experts

Slow bidding for renewable energy projects threatens climate goals

NITI Aayog calls for pruning tax offences from 35 to six in new paper

Rupee regains ground against dollar on likely intervention by RBI

Topics :US ambassador to IndiaInternational Relationstrade

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story