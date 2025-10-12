Sergio Gor meets commerce secy Rajesh Agrawal amid trade agreement talks

United States (US) Ambassador to India Sergio Gor held a key meeting on Sunday with Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal in New Delhi, where discussions centred around enhancing economic ties between the two countries, with emphasis on increasing investment in the US.

“During my visit to India, I met with Commerce Secretary Agrawal and discussed US–India economic ties, including increased investment in the United States,” read a post from the official account of the US Ambassador to India on X.

The meeting took place during Gor’s visit to India from October 9 to 14. The agenda includes discussing a wide range of bilateral issues amid the ongoing trade talks between the two countries and efforts to resolve the issue of the steep 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including a 25 per cent punitive tariff linked to purchases of Russian oil.

Talks part of broader push on trade and economic ties Apart from meeting Agrawal and other senior Commerce Department officials, Gor held a series of meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval on Saturday. On Friday, Modi and US President Donald Trump also reviewed the “good progress” achieved in trade negotiations. While both sides have officially announced the decision to restart talks for a trade deal, government officials said discussions are continuing virtually. US shutdown delays in-person trade negotiations Considering the ongoing US government shutdown, both sides are exploring options to hold an in-person round of talks, preferably in Washington. The US government entered a shutdown on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a Bill to fund government services beyond September. The shutdown currently underway is the fourth-longest in US history.