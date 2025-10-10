Rupee regains ground against dollar on likely intervention by RBI

The rupee regained some ground against the US dollar on Thursday, helped by likely intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) through dollar sales, dealers said.

The local currency settled at 88.69 per dollar, compared with the previous close of 88.79. During the day, it appreciated to as high as 88.50 per dollar but gave up some gains by the end of trade.

“The move was supported in part by strong central bank intervention, with the RBI and state-run banks increasingly active around the 88.80 level to contain further depreciation,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder and chief executive officer of IFA Global. “USD/INR remains trapped in a narrow trading band — roughly 88.40–88.80 — with the RBI’s defensive posture acting as a stabilising force,” he added.

Traders see potential recovery by year-end Market participants expect the rupee to recover further against the greenback by the year-end, potentially strengthening to around 86 per dollar, though near-term volatility may persist. Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said: “The USD/INR gave an opportunity to importers to hedge their payables as it fell to 88.50 but could not sustain its gains, closing at 88.6850 — a good 19 paise off the highs. There were flows from a foreign bank that acquired a local bank, but sentiment changes also played a role with Trump and Modi doing the talking and Modi thanking him for taking trade talks forward.”