Home / Economy / News / US tariff impact on MSME workers may hit affordable home sales: Anarock

US tariff impact on MSME workers may hit affordable home sales: Anarock

Anarock pointed out that sales and launches of affordable homes have already gone down post-Covid-19 pandemic

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.
The consultant noted that workforces employed in India's MSMEs and SMEs are the primary clientele for affordable housing.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Affordable home sales are likely to be hit by the proposed US tariffs on Indian exports, which will hurt small businesses and income of their staff who are major buyers of housing properties costing up to ₹45 lakh, according to realty consultant Anarock.

Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) account for a significant chunk of goods exports to the US, and a higher tariff will mean their products becoming less competitive. Such a scenario will result in reduced business orders and, in turn, adversely impact the staff employed by these enterprises.

In a statement on Monday, Anarock pointed out that sales and launches of affordable homes have already gone down post-Covid-19 pandemic.

Out of 1.9 lakh housing units sold in the first half of 2025 across seven major cities, only 34,565 units were in the affordable category, as per the Anarock data.

"This category of homes priced Rs 45 lakh or less was already gravely hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and is still struggling to find any semblance of firm ground. Trump's mercenary tariffs will snuff out even the dimmest ray of hope for this segment," said Prashant Thakur, Executive Director- Research & Advisory at Anarock.

According to government estimates, Anarock said that MSMEs currently contribute nearly 30 per cent to India's GDP, and over 45 per cent to its exports. The imposition of a 50 per cent tariff by the US on Indian goods is likely to have an adverse impact on MSMEs and their workforce.

The consultant noted that workforces employed in India's MSMEs and SMEs are the primary clientele for affordable housing.

"Because of the disruption in this large workforce's future income thanks to the tariffs, affordable housing demand may very possibly derail and further impact sales in this highly income-sensitive segment," Thakur said.

Further, he added that this would curtail launches of affordable homes by developers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Govt targets critical minerals security through mining law changes

Premium

MNRE aims to clear backlog of ₹200 cr subsidy for CBG plants post monsoon

India moving fast towards becoming the world's third-major economy: PM Modi

Premium

Statsguru: The two sides of growth as India marks 79th Independence Day

Premium

Private sector likely to play a key role in nuclear power road map

Topics :AnarockHousing salesMSME sector

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story