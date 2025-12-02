Home / Economy / News / Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Over a third of the FY26 SASCI fund has been released for 4,106 state projects, with Uttar Pradesh leading approvals and Nagaland remaining the only non-participant

The Union Budget for FY26 has earmarked Rs 1.5 trillion for 50-year interest-free loans to states, routed through the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI).
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 6:27 PM IST
Just over a third of the special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI) fund for 2025-26 (FY26) — ₹56,826 crore — has been released across 4,106 approved projects as of November 27, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Monday.
 
Uttar Pradesh tops the scheme with 482 approved projects, mobilising about ₹8,465 crore. Maharashtra follows with 331 projects, while Odisha ranks third with 288. The top 10 states together account for 2,677 projects, roughly 65 per cent of the 4,106 sanctioned nationwide. Nagaland remains the lone non-participant, with no approved projects and no funds drawn despite being eligible.
 
The Union Budget for FY26 earmarked about ₹1.5 trillion for 50-year interest-free loans to states, routed through the SASCI, to support capital expenditure and incentivise reforms.
  Top 10 states/UTs by number of projects approved under SASCI 
States/UTs No of Projects approved Amount Released (Rs. crores) (up to 27.11.2025)
Uttar Pradesh 482 8465.03
Maharashtra 331 3077.18
Odisha 288 1967.46
West Bengal 236 3540.52
Jammu & Kashmir 234 1083.41
Assam 229 5041.94
Goa 189 991.56
Chhattisgarh 187 1837.91
Rajasthan 183 4113.12
Tamil Nadu 170 2765.29
Jharkhand 148 780.8
  Source: Lok Sabha

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

