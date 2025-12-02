Uttar Pradesh leads SASCI scheme with 482 projects as of late November

Just over a third of the special assistance to states for capital investment (SASCI) fund for 2025-26 (FY26) — ₹56,826 crore — has been released across 4,106 approved projects as of November 27, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed Parliament on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh tops the scheme with 482 approved projects, mobilising about ₹8,465 crore. Maharashtra follows with 331 projects, while Odisha ranks third with 288. The top 10 states together account for 2,677 projects, roughly 65 per cent of the 4,106 sanctioned nationwide. Nagaland remains the lone non-participant, with no approved projects and no funds drawn despite being eligible.