IIP growth slips to 14-month low of 0.4% in October as output weakens

India’s industrial production growth hit a 14-month low of 0.4 per cent in October from an upwardly revised estimate of 4.6 per cent in September, on the back of fewer working days and a steep fall in electricity generation, according to the data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) on Monday. The last time the IIP growth was lower than October was in August 2024, when output had completely flattened.

How has IIP performed so far this fiscal?

In October 2024, growth in the index of industrial production stood at 3.7 per cent. In the first seven months of the current fiscal year (April–October), the average IIP growth stood at 2.7 per cent compared to 4 per cent in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal year.

Which sectors dragged industrial output in October? Data showed that growth in manufacturing output, which makes up about 78 per cent of the index, stood at 1.8 per cent in October, down from 5.6 per cent in September. Mining output contracted for the second straight month by 1.8 per cent and electricity generation shrank 6.9 per cent in October, with the statistics ministry attributing the decline to an extended monsoon and milder temperatures across several states and Union territories. Overall, out of 23 industry groups, 14—including several key consumer and export-oriented sectors such as food products, apparel, textiles, leather and pharmaceuticals—registered year-on-year contraction in October.

Subsequently, only nine industry groups such as basic metals (6.6 per cent), coke and refined petroleum products (6.2 per cent) and motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (5.8 per cent) reported positive growth in the month. How did use-based categories perform? Among the use-based categories, all six sub-segments witnessed deterioration in their year-on-year performance in October relative to the preceding month. Notably, consumer durables contracted 0.5 per cent in October after growing at a 10-month high of 10.2 per cent in September. Primary goods output contracted 0.6 per cent, reflecting the weak performance of mining and electricity sectors, while intermediate goods and capital goods grew by 0.9 per cent and 2.4 per cent in October, down from 6.3 per cent and 5.4 per cent respectively in September.

Infrastructure goods recorded growth of 7.1 per cent in October, breaking the pattern of double-digit growth seen over the past three months. Consumer non-durables or fast-moving consumer goods continued to see contraction at 4.4 per cent, with the pace of decline accelerating in October. What are economists saying about the slowdown? Rajani Sinha, chief economist at CareEdge Ratings, attributed the growth in infrastructure and construction goods to strong capital expenditure at the central as well as state government levels. “Additionally, our analysis of order books for a sample of capital goods companies points towards a favourable capex outlook. However, the ongoing global uncertainties are likely to remain the key headwinds,” she added.

Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ratings, noted that the adverse impact of US tariffs and penalties likely affected production across some manufacturing sub-segments. “Given the base effects and the shifts in the festive calendar in 2025 vis-à-vis 2024, it would be more prudent to assess the average for October and November, once the data for the latter month becomes available,” she added. Aditi Gupta, economist at Bank of Baroda, said domestic growth has seen significant momentum due to the conflux of festive demand as well as GST rate cuts. “The momentum is expected to sustain in the coming months. However, US tariffs continue to impart a high degree of uncertainty to the outlook. In this regard, successful completion of the US–India trade deal would be crucial for a meaningful recovery in India’s manufacturing sector.”