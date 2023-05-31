Though export values are up, volumes remain subdued by at least by 5-10 per cent, said K M Subramanian, president, the Tirupur Exporters Association (TEA). According to sources, sales are likely to be back in positive terrain by June. Interestingly, despite a dip in demand, Subramanian said capacity in Tiruppur has risen by at least 20 per cent, owing to government policies. “In terms of quantity it is 5-10 per cent less, but in rupee terms it has increased. We are getting advance orders from companies like Walmart, Hennes, Tommy and Target,” he added.

After dipping by as much as 17 per cent inApril, readymade garment (RMG) exports of all textile categories in India are showing signs of recovery in May. Exporters in Tiruppur are indicating a rise in rupee terms during the month, while it may take at least a month for volumes to be back in positive terrain. Among the global majors that are placing orders in the textile hub include Walmart, H&M (Hennes & Mauritz AB), Tommy Hilfiger and Target.