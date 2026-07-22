Weak monsoon, poor sowing drag down rural women's employment: Experts

India's Southwest Monsoon got off to one of its weakest starts in several years. All-India rainfall was about 42 per cent below the long-period average for the first three weeks of June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With scarce rains, kharif sowing fell well behind with the area planted being as of July 10 being about 16 per cent lower than a year earlier, before a recovery in rains narrowed the gap to about 6.04 per cent by July 17, according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data.