Home / Economy / News / Weak monsoon, poor sowing drag down rural women's employment: Experts

Weak monsoon, poor sowing drag down rural women's employment: Experts

Weak monsoon and delayed kharif sowing may have pushed rural women's unemployment to a one-year high in June despite higher labour force participation

kharif sowing 2025, arhar acreage, urad acreage, soybean sowing India, cotton sowing delay, pulses import impact, paddy sowing increase, monsoon farming India, groundnut acreage growth, pest attack on cotton
premium
Representative Picture
Himanshi Bhardwaj New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:11 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A feeble start to the monsoon and delayed crop sowing may have pushed unemployment among rural Indian women to at least a one-year high in June, according to experts. 
 
The female unemployment rate for those aged 15 and above rose to 5.9 per cent in June from 5.6 per cent a year ago. This is the highest rate seen in the 13 months tracked on a monthly basis by the government’s revamped Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS). The strain was sharpest in the countryside, where rural female unemployment climbed to 5 per cent in June from 4.4 per cent during the same month a year ago. 
 
Additionally, over the same year, rural female labour force participation rate (LFPR) rose 1.4 percentage points to 36.6 per cent from 35.2 per cent in June 2025.
 
India's Southwest Monsoon got off to one of its weakest starts in several years. All-India rainfall was about 42 per cent below the long-period average for the first three weeks of June, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). With scarce rains, kharif sowing fell well behind with the area planted being as of July 10 being about 16 per cent lower than a year earlier, before a recovery in rains narrowed the gap to about 6.04 per cent by July 17, according to Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare data. 
 
El Niño is likely to have deepened rural distress, with agricultural GDP growth likely to have slowed in June, said Madhavankutty G, chief economist, Canara Bank. 
 
“Even non-agricultural jobs in rural areas would have slowed down due to, say, the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment facing subdued profits,” he added. 
 
According to some economists, the rise in the women’s unemployment rate could also be attributed to arithmetic: When more women enter the labour force to seek work, the rate can increase if job creation does not keep pace. The rate rose partly because more women were looking for work and, hence, were counted as part of the labour force, according to Emkay Global Financial Services. 
 
Another factor could be the weak monsoon, leading to poor sowing progress in June, which may have led to lower temporary agricultural work just as more women sought jobs, the brokerage added.
 
The summer heat may have compounded the squeeze, stalling construction and leaving women without site work, according to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.
 
However, economists differed on the rural jobs scheme. While Madhavankutty said heavier burden on states under the revised Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) may have contributed to higher women’s joblessness, Sabnavis argued this was unlikely since the new scheme came into effect on July 1, though some states may have slowed project allocations ahead of the switch.
 
“Urban female unemployment is also high this time due to overall lower job creation, amid margin pressures faced by corporates on account of inflation arising from geopolitical tensions,” Madhavankutty said.
 
The urban female unemployment stood at 8.4 per cent in June, down from 9.1 per cent a year earlier, but still far above the rural rate.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Adverse developments in West Asia, US, Russia: India may be worst-hit

India's GDP likely grew 6.4-6.6% in Q1 FY27 despite cost pressures: Icra

NITI Aayog's investment index: What separates top states from the rest?

India's edible oil import bill may rise 9% to ₹1.75 trn this year: SEA

India's manufacturing set to nearly triple by 2035, says Morgan Stanley

Topics :southwest monsoonEl NinounemploymentIndian monsoonRural economy

First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story