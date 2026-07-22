Adverse developments in West Asia, US, Russia: India may be worst-hit

Two Indian refining officials said that while they will lose access to Saudi crude, they expect the Houthis to let Russian oil tankers to pass through.
This month, India imported 552,000 b/d of largely premium, light grades from Saudi Arabia, or 11 per cent of its total crude imports; Saudi oil accounted for only 5 per cent in June.
Saudi oil can be replaced by US and West African grades, but at a premium to benchmark Brent, a refining official said.
The case for Russian oil is trickier — because Russia’s medium, sour Urals grade, well suited to Indian facilities, can only be replaced by West Asian varieties, which have virtually ceased, the official said, expressing concerns over the Graham legislation.