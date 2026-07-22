Adverse developments in West Asia, US, Russia: India may be worst-hit

India may be the worst-affected country in Asia due to adverse developments in West Asia, the US and Russia over the last few days.

The simultaneous impact affects a potential 3.5 million barrels per day (b/d) in crude oil supplies or over 65 per cent of India’s crude imports, according to ship-tracking data and senior industry sources.

Since the US-Iran ceasefire collapsed on July 8, haemorrhaging maritime traffic via the Strait of Hormuz, the US Congress has introduced legislation targeting exports of Russian oil.

Ukraine has stepped up attacks on Russian refineries and loading terminals and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced plans on Monday to block the Red Sea route for tankers departing from Saudi Arabia.

Washington is preparing to pass sweeping Russian sanctions and punitive tariffs legislation. The US Senate has 62 cosponsors in the 100-seat chamber for The Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia Act of 2026, sufficient to get it passed in the coming days, although getting it through the US House of Representatives could be a tougher task, according to UK trade newsletter Energy Intelligence.

“The Red Sea route that supported Riyadh's conflict response is facing its own security constraint, potentially reducing the resilience of Saudi crude exports.’’

“Saudi Arabia's main Hormuz bypass is now exposed,’’ said Emmanuel Belostrino, head of global crude and geopolitical market data, for maritime intelligence agency Kpler.

This is an alternative route Saudi Aramco uses to ship its crude after Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a primary waterway for oil and LNG supplies.

Separately, on July 20, Iran-backed Houthi rebels announced a sea navigation ban on Saudi Arabia, potentially affecting exports of over 5 million b/d of crude oil from its export terminal on the west coast.

Saudi Arabia and other West Asian producers used Hormuz to supply a fifth of the world’s oil and LNG supplies.

After Hormuz closed, once in March and now in early July, Saudi Arabia has used the Yanbu and Muajiz terminals, to send oil via the Bab al-Mandeb strait. This is a passageway on the Red Sea that is even narrower than Hormuz.

Russia uses the same passageway to ship crude oil to India, according to ship-tracking data.