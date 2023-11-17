Home / Economy / News / Wheat sowing picks up pace in India; mustard harvest nears its end

Wheat sowing picks up pace in India; mustard harvest nears its end

According to the latest data, wheat has been sown in around 8.60 million hectares till Friday, which was 5.49 per cent lower than the same period last year

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2023 | 11:09 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The sowing of wheat, which is the main cereal grown during the rabi season, picked up pace during the week ended November 16 as festivities ebbed in parts of North India. However, the acreage continued being lower than the corresponding period last year.
 
A favourable weather and early harvest of paddy in Punjab and Haryana, and sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh, which would clear the fields, would further assist wheat sowing.
 
According to the latest data, wheat has been sown in around 8.60 million hectares till Friday, which was 5.49 per cent lower than the same period last year.
 
Till last week, the year-on-year deficit in acreage was over 11 per cent. Among other crops, sowing of gram and mustard also improved during the week as compared to the same period last year.           
 
Mustard sowing is nearing its end with around 6.93 million hectares brought under the crop as against 6.85 million hectares during the same period last year.


 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Crop protection companies to reap bumper Q2 harvest after dismal Q1

Farm loan waivers, high MSP: How Chhattisgarh govt is banking on farmers

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season

Centre hikes wheat MSP by 7% ahead of polls, highest increase since 2014

Wheat acreage jumps in initial sowing on good weather and firm price

Gold set to snap three-week losing streak amid Federal Reserve pause hopes

Crude oil sinks into a bear market, all eyes on Opec+ leaders meet

Global woes pull net foreign direct investment down 77% in H1, shows data

Online sellers seek FDI in inventory-based model of e-comm for export

India-UK FTA: Issues to be resolved in coming weeks, says Piyush Goyal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :wheat MSPMustardMSP of crops

First Published: Nov 17 2023 | 11:09 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story