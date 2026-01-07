Why India's state accounts don't add up, distorting deficits and debt

The most persistent irregularity concerns Indian Government Accounting Standard-2 (IGAS-2), guidelines designed to remove ambiguity in how governments classify grants. IGAS-2 is unequivocal: grants-in-aid from one level of government to another level or institution must be booked as revenue expenditure in the giver’s accounts, regardless of how the receiving entity uses the funds. Yet Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan violated this standard, together misclassifying ₹5,310.97 crore as capital expenditure.
Maharashtra alone reported ₹3,544.73 crore of grants to institutions as capital, although they qualified unmistakably as revenue. Chhattisgarh followed with ₹1,446.59 crore, most of it State Finance Commission grants to local bodies. Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan contributed another ₹323.65 crore to this category.