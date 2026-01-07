Why India's state accounts don't add up, distorting deficits and debt

The underlying problem is conceptual. India’s accounting system remains cash-based rather than accrual-based, which means expenditure is recognised when money leaves the treasury, not when the economic activity occurs. A deeper issue lies in how India defines capital expenditure itself. As Anoop Singh — former member of the Fifteenth Finance Commission and author of Managing Public Finances in a New Global Era — points out, India’s capex definition includes transactions that have little to do with building infrastructure. Loans to public sector undertakings to repay old loans are counted as capital expenditure. Acquisition of financial assets is booked as capital formation. “India defines capital expenditure in an unusual way,” Singh says. “It includes financial asset acquisition — even transfers to PSUs if it’s a loan for the PSU to pay off its own loan. They classify that as capital expenditure.”