ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

On April 17, the Dispute Settlement Body, the second-highest adjudicating authority at the WTO, ruled that India’s imposition of tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement enforced by the multilateral trade body. However, Indian officials have indicated that the verdict would not have any immediate impact as India would file an appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body, the highest adjudicating authority, which remains dysfunctional after the US blocked approval of judges to the body.