ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

The EU had earlier approached India to resolve the matter through the MPIA

Asit Ranjan Mishra
Last Updated : Apr 24 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
In what could potentially create trade tensions between India and the European Union (EU), Brussels has threatened to impose retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods if New Delhi doesn’t abide by the World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling against its customs duties on electronic items like smartphones.
On April 17, the Dispute Settlement Body, the second-highest adjudicating authority at the WTO, ruled that India’s imposition of tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products violated its zero-tariff commitment under the Information Technology Agreement enforced by the multilateral trade body. However, Indian officials have indicated that the verdict would not have any immediate impact as India would file an appeal with the WTO’s Appellate Body, the highest adjudicating authority, which remains dysfunctional after the US blocked approval of judges to the body.
In a written reply to a questionnaire sent by Business Sta

First Published: Apr 24 2023 | 9:32 PM IST

