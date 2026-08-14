Uttar Pradesh Multi-Modal Logistics Park Policy, 2024: Key features

POLICY AT A GLANCE

Item Position Official title Uttar Pradesh Multi-Modal Logistics Park Policy, 2024 Notification date December 18, 2024 Administrative department Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department Nodal agency Invest UP Minimum eligible investment Rs 1,000 crore Principal beneficiaries Developers of qualifying multi-modal logistics parks Main incentive Front-end land subsidy equal to 30 per cent of the allotment cost of eligible government land Other principal concessions Full stamp-duty exemption and exemption from internal development charges, subject to policy conditions Land source Land allotted or leased by an Industrial Development Authority or another state government agency Main objective Develop large integrated logistics hubs connecting two or more transport modes Current implementation status Policy notified; a 174.12-acre project in Greater Noida has subsequently been taken forward under the framework

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approved the policy in December 2024, and the government order was issued on December 18, 2024. The Invest UP policy page identifies Invest UP as the nodal agency and sets a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 crore for an eligible multi-modal logistics park. What is the Uttar Pradesh Multi-Modal Logistics Park Policy? The policy is a specialised state framework for attracting large private investments in integrated freight and logistics infrastructure. A multi-modal logistics park is more than a warehouse or conventional industrial estate. It is intended to bring together cargo movement, storage, handling and value-added services at one location while connecting at least two modes of transport. These may include road, rail, air transport and inland waterways.

A qualifying park may contain intermodal freight terminals, mechanised and conventional warehouses, cold storage, open cargo-storage yards, container stuffing and de-stuffing areas, customs and bonded facilities, packaging, grading, and labelling units, testing and inspection facilities, truck parking, fuel stations, and repair facilities, IT systems linking operators, customs, and users, as well as business centres and trade-finance services. The policy is directed at projects of a much larger scale than the logistics parks, warehouses, dry ports and cargo terminals covered by the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy, 2022. Why was the policy introduced? Uttar Pradesh is a landlocked state with a large manufacturing, agricultural and consumer base. Goods produced in the state frequently have to travel considerable distances to ports, airports, distribution centres or markets in other regions.

Fragmented transport and storage systems can result in repeated cargo handling, longer transit periods and higher inventory and transport costs. The policy seeks to encourage large hubs where freight can be transferred efficiently among road, rail and other transport modes. The state government also intends to use its network of expressways, freight corridors, airports and inland waterways to attract logistics investment. An integrated park near these networks can serve manufacturers, agricultural producers, exporters, e-commerce companies and distributors. The policy’s expected effects — lower logistics costs, reduced congestion and greater employment — are intended outcomes. They should not be treated as achievements unless supported by operational project data.

What are the main objectives? The policy seeks to position UP as a key national supply chain hub by attracting large private investments in multi-modal freight infrastructure, integrating road, rail, air and inland waterways to lower logistics costs, cut cargo handling times, and relieve urban traffic congestion. By establishing modern logistics hubs near expressways, major cities, and industrial corridors, it aims to upgrade warehousing, cold-chain facilities, and customs processes to support key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture, e-commerce, and exports while driving widespread job creation across the state. The official policy does not establish that every eligible park must connect all four transport modes. The defining feature is integration of multiple modes according to the location and project design.

Key provisions of the policy Minimum investment A project must involve a minimum investment of Rs 1,000 crore to qualify under the policy. This threshold distinguishes the framework from the 2022 warehousing and logistics policy, which supports smaller logistics parks and storage projects. The eligible investment must relate to the development of the multi-modal logistics park. The exact treatment of land, buildings, handling equipment, rail infrastructure, utilities and other expenditure should be confirmed from the current application and appraisal instructions. Multi-modal connectivity A proposed park must be designed around the integration of freight transport and logistics services. Depending on location, this may include:

Road connectivity to national highways and expressways;

Rail sidings or a connection with a railway freight terminal;

Links with an airport or air-cargo facility;

Access to an inland-waterway terminal;

Container and bulk-cargo handling systems. A large warehouse without an operational multi-modal component would not qualify merely because it meets the investment threshold. Logistics and value-added facilities The policy document permits a wide range of facilities associated with the movement and processing of cargo. These include storage for dry, perishable and non-perishable goods; cold-chain infrastructure; container yards; bonded areas; customs clearance; packaging; labelling; sorting; grading and limited late-stage value addition.

Common facilities may include power, water, drainage, truck parking, repair services, fuel stations, communication systems and business-support facilities. Development on government-allotted land The principal land incentive applies where land is allotted or leased by an Industrial Development Authority or another eligible state government agency. The policy does not indicate that a private developer purchasing land independently in the open market can automatically claim the same front-end land subsidy. The source and allotment terms of the land are therefore central to eligibility. Who is eligible? The principal eligible applicant is an entity proposing to establish a qualifying multi-modal logistics park with investment of at least Rs 1,000 crore.

The official policy material reviewed does not provide a single simplified public list of universal applicant-level requirements such as minimum net worth, turnover or prior operating experience. These may be examined during project appraisal or prescribed in a project-specific allotment, tender or implementation document. To qualify, a prospective developer must prove full land control or eligibility alongside the financial capacity and a credible financing plan to execute the project. The proposal must feature a robust multi-modal design integrating at least two transport modes with clear external and internal connectivity, dedicated cargo-handling and storage capacity, and a firm timeline for construction and commercial operation, all backed by strict adherence to statutory and environmental compliance.

What financial incentives are available? Front-end land subsidy An eligible project may receive a front-end subsidy equal to 30 per cent of the land-allotment cost where the land is provided by an Industrial Development Authority or another state government agency. Front-end means that the assistance is linked to land allotment rather than being paid only after the entire park becomes operational. It nevertheless remains conditional on the developer completing the required investment and beginning operations within the permitted period. Where the developer does not fulfil the policy conditions, the government may recover the subsidy with interest. The official government material indicates a recovery rate of 12 per cent in the event of failure to commence operations within the eligible investment period.

Stamp-duty exemption The policy provides full exemption from stamp duty on the eligible lease or land transaction for an approved project. The exemption remains subject to the operative government order, documentation and conditions attached to the allotment. Internal development charges Eligible projects are exempt from internal development charges imposed by the concerned development authority. The scope of the exemption and the distinction between internal and external infrastructure should be verified in the project approval. The concession does not necessarily mean that the state will bear every infrastructure expense. The developer may remain responsible for internal roads, drainage, utilities, cargo yards, rail connections and other project facilities.

Other assistance Official Invest UP material refers generally to capital, interest and infrastructure support. However, the policy summary currently displayed by Invest UP specifies only the 30 per cent land subsidy as the key quantified incentive. A separate, clearly quantified capital-subsidy or interest-subsidy rate could not be verified from the operative official English material reviewed. Such benefits should therefore not be incorporated into a project’s financial model unless Invest UP confirms them in writing. Restriction on overlapping incentives A project receiving benefits under this policy cannot claim incentives for the same project under another UP government policy or scheme. This prevents an investor from combining the Multi-Modal Logistics Park Policy with the state’s Warehousing and Logistics Policy merely to obtain duplicate support.

How can an applicant access the benefits? Invest UP is the nodal agency responsible for implementation. The broad process is expected to include: Step 1: Application & land: Submit the DPR to Invest UP and secure land allotment. Step 2: Evaluation and approvals: Undergo state review for the Rs 1,000 crore investment threshold, multi-modal setup, finances, and tax exemptions. Step 3: Agreement execution: Sign formal land and project agreements. Step 4: Construction and launch: Hit development milestones, begin commercial operations and ensure ongoing compliance. The government order requires consultation with relevant departments before exemptions are granted. These include finance, law, institutional finance, housing and urban planning, revenue, stamp and registration, state tax, planning, energy and home departments.

A complete public checklist of mandatory documents and a common online application form were not identified in the official material reviewed. Developers should obtain the current application procedure directly from Invest UP and the land-owning authority. Implementation and progress so far The policy was notified on December 18, 2024. Subsequent official material has referred to the development of a multi-modal logistics park on 174.12 acres in Greater Noida under this policy. The state Cabinet has approved rules, conditions and a brochure for taking that project forward. This represents a project-level approval step, not evidence that the park is already operational.

Official Invest UP material also refers to the Multi-Modal Logistics Hub at Dadri and the Multi-Modal Transport Hub at Boraki. These are related logistics and transport developments in the Greater Noida region, but they should not automatically be counted as projects approved under the 2024 policy unless the competent authority expressly establishes that connection. How does the policy support Uttar Pradesh’s wider economic strategy? The policy complements the state’s expressways, dedicated freight corridors, industrial corridors, airports and the National Waterway-1 terminal at Varanasi. Multi-modal parks can connect manufacturing centres with domestic and export markets while supporting warehousing, cold chains and distribution.

It also complements, but remains separate from, the Uttar Pradesh Warehousing and Logistics Policy, 2022. The earlier policy covers a wider range of smaller logistics infrastructure, while the 2024 policy is designed for projects involving investment of at least Rs 1,000 crore. Key challenges and limitations High investment threshold: The Rs 1,000 crore requirement limits eligibility to large infrastructure developers and consortium-led projects. Dependence on external connectivity: A park cannot function effectively without timely rail, road or waterway connections, some of which may require approvals from Union government agencies. Land and resettlement risk: Large contiguous land parcels can involve acquisition, rehabilitation and environmental issues.

Demand risk: The commercial viability of a park depends on adequate long-term cargo volumes and commitments from logistics users. Unclear secondary incentives: The official material does not provide sufficient detail to quantify any capital or interest subsidy beyond the verified land and transaction-related concessions. Limited implementation disclosure: Publicly available official data do not yet show completed parks, cargo throughput or policy-specific disbursements. What developers should keep in mind A prospective developer should verify: Eligibility and scope: ₹1,000 crore investment minimum and operational integration of at least two transport modes. Land and financial incentives: Agency allotment eligibility, exact subsidy calculations, recovery conditions, and rules against double-dipping state incentives.

Infrastructure and clearances: Responsibilities for internal/external infrastructure and all required rail, customs, and environmental approvals. Timeline and process: Construction and launch deadlines alongside current Invest UP application procedures. Eligibility and benefits remain subject to the notified policy, subsequent amendments, applicable government orders and approval by the competent authority. FAQs What is the minimum investment required? An eligible multi-modal logistics park must involve investment of at least Rs 1,000 crore. What is the principal incentive? The main verified incentive is a front-end land subsidy equal to 30 per cent of the allotment cost of land provided by an eligible government authority.

Is stamp duty exempt? Yes. The policy provides full stamp-duty exemption for the eligible land transaction, subject to the applicable government order. Can a large warehouse qualify? Not merely because it meets the investment threshold. The project must operate as an integrated multi-modal logistics park. Which agency implements the policy? Invest UP is the nodal agency. Can a project claim benefits under the 2022 logistics policy as well? A project benefiting under the 2024 policy cannot claim overlapping incentives under another Uttar Pradesh policy or scheme. Is the Greater Noida park operational? Official material indicates that a 174.12-acre project has been taken forward under the policy, but it should not be described as operational without a subsequent government confirmation.