AIBE 19 exam result 2024 to be out soon; here's how to check and download

The Bar Council of India (BCI) will soon declare the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) 19 results. Once the results are out, candidates who took the exam can check and download them from the official website at allindiabarexamination.com.

The AIBE 19 exam will determine the eligibility of law graduates to practice law in India and receive the Certificate of Practice (CoP). Once the objection window closes, the BCI will likely announce the result shortly, and candidates can check their results using their login credentials.

How to check and download AIBE 19 Result 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download AIBE 19 Result 2024"

Firstly visit the official website, i.e., allindiabarexamination.com.

On the home page check for the “AIBE 19 Result 2024” link.

Then you will be redirected to the login page.

Enter your login credentials such as roll number and password.

Your result will appear on the screen.

You can check and download your scorecard.

You can also take a printout for future reference.

When was the All-India Bar Examination (AIBE) XIX 2024 held?

The AIBE 19 exam was held on December 22, 2024. The exam is designed to assess the competency of law graduates by testing their understanding of legal principles and applications in real-world scenarios.

Candidates belonging to the General and OBC must score at least 45 percent to pass, while for SC, ST, and disabled categories, the minimum qualifying mark is 40 percent.

AIBE 19 exam pattern

The exam consists of 100 multiple-choice questions covering a range of 19 legal subjects which include Constitutional Law, Family Law, the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Intellectual Property Law.

All Indian Bar Examinations are mandatory for assessing law graduates in India. It is important to obtain a certificate of Practice which is mandatory to practice law in Indian courts. Law graduates can apply for papers in AIBE after enrolling under Section 24 of the Advocates Act, 1961.