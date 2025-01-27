SSC GD 2025: Admit card soon, exam dates and more out at official website

Along with the city notification slip for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSC, riflemen in Assam rifles, and Sepoys in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination, 2025, the Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC GD admit card 2025 on the official website shortly. These will be available on regional websites and on the CRPF's website at crpf.gov.in.

The SSC Karnataka Kerala region's application status was recently announced, increasing the likelihood that the SSC GD admission card 2025 and city notification slip would be released shortly.

SSC GD Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the SSC regional website/ CRPF portal at crpf.gov.in

Step 2: Press on the link SSC GD Admit Card 2025 on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will display on the screen and candidates will have to fill in the login details on the portal

Step 4: The SSC GD Admit Card 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

SSC GD 2025: Exam City Details

Candidates will be able to access their examination city details 10 days before the date of their respective exam shifts. For instance, applicants scheduled to appear on February 10, 2025, can check their city details starting February 1, 2025. This information will be available through the dedicated login module on the SSC website.

SSC GD 2025: Admit Card

Four days prior to the exam date, candidates can download their Commission Copy and Admission Certificate. Candidates can access the certificate from February 6, 2025, for instance, if they appear on February 10, 2025. Candidates are advised to maintain a second copy of this modified certificate for future use, while the first copy will be kept at the exam centre as a record for the SSC.

SSC GD 2025: Exam Dates

Beginning on January 26, 2025, the candidates can view the dates of their upcoming exams. The SSC's notification, which was posted on its official website on January 8, 2025, has comprehensive instructions. To prevent last-minute problems, all applicants are encouraged to confirm their exam dates and document status well in advance.

For clarity, candidates who show up on February 10, 2025, can get their Admission Certificate cum Commission Copy from February 6, 2025, and view their city details from February 1, 2025. It is advised that all applicants keep an eye on their exam dates and download the necessary files within the allotted period.

SSC GD 2025: Important Advisory for Candidates

The SSC highlights that a Commission Copy has been added to the Admission Certificate and needs to be kept at the exam centre. As a result, it is recommended that candidates print and keep a copy of their certificate for their records. A smooth examination process depends on strict respect to the Commission's requirements. Interested candidates can visit ssc.gov.in for more information and updates.