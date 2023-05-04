Allen Career Institute appoints Nitin Kukreja as chief executive officer



Last year, Bodhi Tree invested $600 million in Allen Career Institute and Kukreja's appointment as the CEO is a rare instance of an investor nominee director being appointed as the CEO of the investee company.

The Allen Career Institute has appointed Nitin Kukreja as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Nitin Kukreja has been associated with Bodhi Tree Systems (a joint venture between James Murdoch's Lupa Systems and former Walt Disney Asia Pacific chief Uday Shankar) that invested fresh capital in Allen last year. Nitin was appointed as a Director on the Board of Allen in June 2022. As a Director, he has worked closely with the leadership team at Allen and has been instrumental in shaping the business strategy and laying the foundation of the digital team. His appointment as CEO is a testament to the experience and credibility of the Bodhi Tree team, a statement from Allen said.