AP EAMCET 2024: Round 1 Seat allotment result to be declared today

The result of the first round of seat allotment for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (AP EAMCET, or EAPCET) is set to be announced today, on Wednesday, July 17. The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher education (APSCHE) will announce the result on eapcet-sche.aptonline.in/EAPCET. Initially, the EAMCET round 1 allotment result was planned for July 16, however, according to the official site, it will now be announced on July 17. To view the AP EAMCET allotment results, applicants need to utilize their EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET 2024: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the AP EAMCET official website at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, press the round 1 seat allotment result link

Step 3: Fill in your login details. The round 1 seat allotment result will displayed on the screen

Step 4: Save and download the page for the future.

AP EAMCET: Important dates

Fee payment: July 1 to 7, 2024

Certificate verification: July 4 to 10

Option entry: July 8 to 12

Change in options: July 13

Seat allotment result: July 17 (today)

Self-reporting and reporting at college: July 17 to 22

Start of class work: July 19.

AP EAMCET: Documents required

• AP EAMCET Hall Ticket

• AP EAMCET Rank Card

• Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

• Category certificate (if any)

• DOB proof (class 10-mark sheet)

• Class 12 Marksheet and passing certificate

• Transfer certificate.

AP EAMCET: Insights

On June 11, APSCHE announced the AP EAPCET 2024 results. The examinations were held from May 16 to 23. The engineering test was conducted from May 18 to 23 and the Agriculture and Pharmacy stream test was conducted on May 16 and 17.

The Andhra Pradesh EAPCET 2024 test is held for admission to engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses. It is a three-hour computer-based exam given online for an overall of 160 marks, with candidates solving 160 questions. The exam can be held in either English/Urdu or English/Telugu.

What will happen after the AP EAMCET Seat Allotment 2024?

After the AP EAMCET 2024 seat allocation results are declared, candidates can decide to freeze or reject their assigned out seat. The people who are happy with their seat should answer to the assigned college by the particular deadline to end the admissions cycle.

What is AP EAMCET?

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTUK) held the state-level AP EAMCET (Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE).

It is a yearly test to offer entrance into undergrad engineering, agriculture and medical courses in different colleges and universities of Andhra Pradesh.