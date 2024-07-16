IIM Lucknow, Graphisads launch 'G Force' accelerator for media startups

Graphisads Limited, an advertising company and outdoor media owner, announced its new partnership with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Tuesday to introduce ‘G Force’, an accelerator programme designed to empower and cultivate aspiring entrepreneurs in the media sector.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by IIM Lucknow and Graphisads aims to bridge the gap between the advertising industry and academia by fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Mukesh Gupta, chairman and managing director of Graphisads, expressed his excitement about the partnership, highlighting its unique nature.

“This collaboration marks an exclusive effort in India, uniting an ad agency with a prestigious academic institution to propel media startups forward. With our robust media presence, client relationships, and extensive network, we are poised to create numerous success stories by investing more than Rs 100 crore along with other institutions over the next three years,” Gupta said.