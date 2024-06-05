AP EAMCET results 2024: Rank cards expected soon at official website

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is anticipated to announce the Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) results 2024 soon. When announced, every applicant can view and download their AP EAPCET results from the official site at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

This year, the engineering stream test was held from May 18 to 23, and the agriculture and pharmacy stream tests were conducted on May 16 and 17. Students should take note that they need to score at least 25 per cent marks to pass through the EAMCET 2024 test. Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Scheduled Castes (SC), on the other hand, do not have any minimum requirements for passing.

AP EAMCET results 2024: How to check?

Step 1: Go to cets.apsche.ap.gov.in, the official website for the AP EAPCET results

Step 2: On the home page, find and press the ‘AP EAPCET Results 2024’ link

Step 3: You’ll be provided access to a new login portal. Enter the appropriate fields with your registration number, hall ticket number, and birthdate

Step 4 – After filling the needed information, press the submit button

Step 5: A screen showcasing the AP EAPCET Results 2024 will display

AP EAMCET results 2024: What’s next?

The AP EAMCET results are important since they will decide student ranks, and only students who accomplish these rankings will sign up for their preferred college and program. The AP EAMCET 2024 counselling will start soon after the results are declared and students should enroll for something similar to take part in it.

AP EAMCET results 2024: Agriculture and medicine exam pattern

The exam for agriculture and medicine comprises 160 multiple-choice questions. The exam question paper has 80 questions for botany (40 on botany and 40 on zoology), and 80 questions on physics and chemistry. Each question has one mark, and there is no negative evaluation.

AP EAMCET results 2024: Documents needed while counselling

— AP EAMCET hall ticket

— AP EAMCET rank card

— DOB proof (Standard 10-mark sheet)

— Integrated community certificate (if any)

— EWS certificate (if required)

— Category certificate (if any)

— Residence proof

— Standard 12 marksheet and passing certificate

— Transfer certificate

— Andhra Pradesh state residence certificate

— Income certificate, and

— Local status certificate

AP EAMCET results 2024: List of top engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh

— JNTUH College of Engineering

— Sri Venkateswara University College of Engineering

— Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science

— Vasavi College of Engineering

— Osmania University College of Technology

— University College of Engineering Osmania University

— Andhra University College of Engineering

— Gokaraju Rangaraju Institute of Engineering & Technology

— Koneru Lakshmaiah University – College of Engineering.

AP EAMCET results 2024: Where to apply via AP EAPCET scores?

Applicants can apply for seats at University and Private Engineering Colleges and Private Colleges and Universities in the Andhra Pradesh state through the convenor quota for the 2024-2025 academic year. The AP EAPCET scores are utilised to assist with admissions to these seats.

AP EAMCET Results 2024: How is the rank list calculated?

The students’ scores on both the standard 12 board exam and the written exam are taken into account when creating the AP EAPCET rank list. The marks are calculated in a 3:1 proportion.

AP EAMCET Results 2024: Details to check on scorecard

— Candidate’s name

— Category

— Gender

— Registration number

— Combined score

— Qualifying status

— Weightage

— Secured marks

— Group total

— Maximum score

— Father’s name

— Hall ticket number

— Stream

— Rank

AP EAMCET results 2024: Answer key already ‘out’

The AP EAMCET 2024 answer key has already been made available by JNTU for the engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture exams. The last day to raise objections was May 26 for engineering and May 5 for agriculture and pharmacy. Students can utilise the answer key and the marking scheme to work out their likely scores.